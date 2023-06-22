Major defence deals to be announced as India, US enter next-generation partnership: White House

Washington: The historic summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will result in some major defence agreements, including an unprecedented deal on co-producing jet engines, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that bilateral ties have entered the next generation.

Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level talks to bolster In “The US-India defence partnership has been growing stronger through the years but we’ve now entered the next generation defence partnership,” a senior administration official said hours ahead of the meeting between the two leaders.

The official said that the summit is expected to yield three major outcomes regarding defence relationships, adding that the first one is an “unprecedented” jet engine for coproduction

