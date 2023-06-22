Kashmir Reel Under Scorching Heat, Sees Season’s Hottest Day

Srinagar: Sweltering weather conditions continued unabated as Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley recorded the season’s hottest day so far on Wednesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said the maximum temperature in Srinagar soared to 34.0°C and it was 4.8°C above normal for the season. Today’s temperature surpassed the previous highest of 33.3°C recorded only yesterday, the official said.

Other places including Pahalgam (28.4°C), Qazigund (33.0°C), Kokernag (31.5°C), Kupwara (33.1°C ) and Gulmarg (24.6°C) also recorded the hottest day of the season so far, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected “but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm at one or two places towards late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out”.

From June 24-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at fairly widespread places has been forecast. “Few places over Jammu Division may receive intense showers for a short period,” he said.

Also, minimum (night) temperature recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across J&K.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 19.7°C against 18.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.4°C against 16.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.5°C against 14.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.0°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.6°C against 10.2°C on previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 30.5°C against 26.1°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.0°C (3.9°C above normal), Batote 21.2°C (4.0°C above normal), Katra 25.2°C (3.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 19.2°C (above normal by 4.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 9.0°C and 12.8°C respectively, he said.

