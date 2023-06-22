Cop Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest in Bandipora

Bandipora: A constable of the Jammu & Kashmir Police passed away, due to a massive cardiac arrest this morning, official sources said.

They said that the policeman identified as one Aijaz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a resident of Athwatoo Bandipora was engaged in his routine morning exercise at DPL, when he suddenly collapsed there.

“Despite administration of immediate medical assistance, he succumbed shortly after”, they said.

A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about the death of the policeman.

