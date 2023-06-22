Two LeT Militant Associates Apprehended Along With Arms And Ammunition in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit along with arms and ammunition in Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police said that during checking, two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition. They belong to LeT oufit, the officer said.

Both have been identified as Abrar ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed katoo resident of Arwani Bijbehara

and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Shetipora Bijbehara, the officer said.

From their possession, 12 AK 47 rounds,one Grenade and Rs 1 lac were recovered, the officer said.

Meanwhile, an FIR No.150/23 has been registered in police station Bijbhera and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print