Ayushi Sudan is new DC Kupwara

Kupwara: The government of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday posted Ayushi Sudan, an IAS officer of 2017 batch,as the new deputy commissioner Kupwara.

According to an order, Ayushi Sudan, IAS (AGMUT: 2017),mission director, National Health Mission, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Kupwara with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2011) administrative secretary, Health and Medical Education, has been given the additional charge of Mission Director National Health Mission J&K in addition to his duties—(KNO)

