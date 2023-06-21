AMF remembers Professor Mohi ud din Hajini on his 106th Birth Anniversary

Hajin: Ahsan Memorial Foundation( AMF) on Wednesday organized a function at its head office Ahsan Manzil Hajin to commemorate the 106th birth Anniversary of an eminent scholar, intellectual , literary critic and a social activist. Prof. Mohi ud din Hajini.

The function was presided over by President AMF Abdul Ahad Hajini.

President of the foundation paid glorious tribute to the late professor and highlighted his literary contribution to the Kashmiri language and literature.

President of AMF said ‘ Prof Mohi ud din Hajini will always be remembered in the literary and linguistic history of Kashmir for his selfless services for the promotion and preservation of Kashmiri Language and literature’.

Vice president of AMF Nazir Javid in his address described the late Hajini sahib an epitome of knowledge and simplicity .

We must not forget the valuable contribution of writers like Prof. Mohi ud din Hajini’s who devoted his life for the cause of Kashmiri language and literature ‘ Javid said.

During the function renowned Educationist Malik Ghulam Hassan while sharing his thoughts on “ Bea toti Zidai”said that the late professor besides being a genuine scholar of Kashmiri has proven his potential in the vast literary field of Urdu language as well.

He further described Prof Hajini an epitome of Knowledge and simplicity .

The meeting was attended by scholars , literary critics , educationists as well as other respected members of AMF to highlight the valuable contribution of Prof. Mohi ud din Hajini .

Further the future course of AMF was discussed with core team followed by a discussion on ‘Prof. Sahab being a man of Resistance which was highly appreciated by other distinguished members of AMF.

