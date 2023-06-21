Reyaz Sofi Posted As New Director FCS&CA

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday posted Reyaz Ahmad Sofi as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, with immediate effect.

“In the administration, Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, is hereby transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, with immediate effect, relieving Mr. Abdul Sattar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post”, reads an order.

