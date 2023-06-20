Man dies due to drowning amid quarrel with villagers in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Police on Tuesday said that five persons have been arrested in connection with a case regarding the drowning of a youth who according to officials jumped into the river after having heated arguments with villagers in Kishtwar district.

While police has filed a case for offence under “abetment to suicide”, family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrown into the river as a result of which he drowned. The family members along with other relatives and locals staged a protest, demanding justice.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that on June 18, police station Warwan received an information that one person namely Shabir Ahmed Chopan son of Ali Mohammad Chopan of Larnoo, Anantnag “who had Chowgan dispute” with the villagers of Bismina Warwan village after heated arguments with the people of the village allegedly jumped into the River near Margi Warwan. The matter pertaining to the dispute is subjudice, the spokesperson said.

Subsequent to the information, he said, a case (FIR No. 02/23) under IPC sections of 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at police station Warwan against 16 persons out of which the Police team was able to arrest five. “Simultaneously rescue teams were also inducted to trace out body of the drowned person,” he said, adding, “A special investigation has also been constituted by SSP Kishtwar which shall be headed by SDPO Marwah.”

Those arrested so far have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Wagay, Tariq Ahmed Wani, Mohammad Amin Shan , Ghulam Mohammad Koka and Tarjeed Ahmad Shan, all residents of Basmina.

“More arrests in the case are likely,” he said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased, accompanied by other relatives and locals, staged a protest, demanding justice. “One among persons in a mob caught hold of my brother Shabir and threw him into the river, leading to his death due to drowning,” brother of the deceased person, part of the protest demonstration said “We want justice and those behind the murder be given capital punishment.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said that SSP Kishtwar has assured “transparent and fair investigation on scientific lines,” into the matter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print