‘5 Persons Detained in Connection with Murder Case Over Land Dispute in Thanamandi Rajouri

Srinagar: Five persons were detained in connection with a murder case over land dispute in Thanamandi in Rajouri district sources said.

They said that wife of a man Shafiq Ahmed of Sora Pul Thanamandi has been alleging murder of her husband by some villagers including PRIs over land dispute.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered an FIR vide number 82/2023 and has detained five persons in this connection.

SHO Thanamandi confirming the detention of five persons in the particular case told GNS that more investigations are underway in the matter.

