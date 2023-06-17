S D Vaidya (IAS) Nominated chairman JKLFC

Srinagar: The Government has nominated Santosh D. Vaidya (IAS) as Chairman, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC). The development comes as Vaidya was appointed Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, relieving Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

“In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 15(1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Mr. Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders in place of Vikramjit Singh, IPS, Commissioner /Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department,” reads a government order.

