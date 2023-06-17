5 Infiltrators Killed Along LoC In Kupwara: Army

ADGP Kashmir Says Group Was Affiliated To JKGF, Big Threat Averted For Ensuing Yatra

Kupwara: Police and army on Friday said to have killed five heavily armed foreign militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. According to them, it was the “biggest” infiltration bid to have been foiled since 2021, when India and Pakistan effected a ceasefire understanding.

The operation in the Jumagund area in the Keran sector was launched Thursday night based on intelligence input gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Srinagar-based Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi said the militants groups in Pakistan are using the “facade” of ceasefire to perpetrate terror in the J&K.

Briefing the media here, the general officer commanding of the army’s 28 Division, Major General Girish Kalia, said that based on the input, multiple ambushes were set up along the expected routes of infiltration.

“Simultaneously, the entire area, the LoC fence or the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), was kept under surveillance,” he said.

Around midnight, the movement of militants was picked up by the alert troops who braved challenging terrain and weather conditions.

“The infiltrators were engaged with precise and accurate fire, and in the ensuing firefight, five unidentified infiltrators were neutralised,” Maj Gen Kalia said, adding there was no collateral damage.

He said the militants were heavily armed and appeared to be very well trained.

During a search of the site Friday morning, a large amount of arms and ammunition, including five AK series rifles, 15 magazines and grenades, and equipment such as night vision devices and binoculars were recovered, he said.

Maj Gen Kalia said while there is a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, the security forces have been getting a large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC in the recent past.

The army commander said the operation is a reflection of the high level of synergy between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been working tirelessly to ensure that “our beloved J-K remains peaceful and continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity”.

He complimented the officers and soldiers who took part in the operation, and assured everyone that they shall remain steadfast in resolve to defeat the “evil designs of inimical elements”.

Col Musavi, in a statement, said the militants groups in Pakistan are using the “facade” of ceasefire to perpetrate militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The operation clearly establishes the evil design of the groups which are determined to disrupt peace in Kashmir. It also exposes the facade of false commitment to the ceasefire understanding by Pakistan which has repeatedly been exploited to perpetrate (militancy) in Jammu and Kashmir,” the PRO said.

Meanwhile, ADGP Kashmir Vijaj Kumar said that this group was affiliated to JKGF (JK Ghaznavi Force) which he said has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both residents Poonch presently settled in Pak as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi of Pakistan, “an Afgan veteran affiliated with Deoband school of thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect” from Pak.

“ADGP Kashmir also appreciated the role of joint forces for neutralizing the (militants) without any collateral damage,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “He also appreciated the joint teams for displaying the highest degree of synergy and coordination which led to the elimination of 05 foreign (militants) and averted a big threat for forthcoming yatra.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print