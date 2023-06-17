Mainly dry weather forecast as night temp rises in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather from June 18, minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.4°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 12.2°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.8°C against 7.6°C on previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.9°C against 24.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.3°C (0.1°C above normal), Batote 16.2°C (0.2°C above normal), Katra 22.0°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 14.0°C (above normal by 0.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 7.9°C and 11.7°C respectively, he said.

The MeT department has forecast isolated light rains in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours and mainly dry weather thereafter for June 23. (GNS)

