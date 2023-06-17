Top American lawmakers welcome PM Modi to US ahead of his visit

Washington:Top American lawmakers have issued a series of video messages welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Official State Visit to the US next week and said they are eagerly looking forward to his address to the Joint Meeting of the Congress.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

