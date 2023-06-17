Body of Non-local Missing Since June 13 Recovered from River Jhelum in Sopore

Srinagar: Body of a 24-year-old non-local was found and retrieved from river Jhelum in Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

They said that a body was found by some passersby in Jhelum in Tulibal area, following which a police team reached the site and retrieved the body from the water source.

“The body was identified to be one Pintu, son of Ved Prakash, resident of Kabirpora Firozabad Uttar Pradesh”, they said adding the deceased person had gone missing since June 13.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that they have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

