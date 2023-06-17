BJP ready for Lok Sabha, assembly polls in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that the party is fully ready for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters, he urged the Election Commission of India to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a response to a question over Omar Abdullah’s statement that BJP is scared of facing the elections, Raina said that the decision regarding elections is to be taken by ECI only and not by any party president or the Prime Minister.

“Omar Abdullah knows it well that decision on elections is taken by the Election Commission of India, not by any party president or the Prime Minister. We request ECI to make a decision and BJP is fully ready for assembly elections in,” he said—(

