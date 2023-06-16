SIU attaches properties of militant in Kupwara

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara police on Thursday attached properties belonging to a “Pakistan-based” militant.
The militant, Almas Rizwan, is a member of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.
Almas Rizwan Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab in Kupwara, has been “a persistent threat to peace and security” of Jammu and Kashmir since he went to Pakistan in the early 1990s, a police official said.
He said Khan was earlier a member of Tehreek Jehadi Islami but has shifted allegiance to TRF now.
Almas’ “strategic involvement” in numerous acts of militancy has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the Valley in the past, he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities,” the official said.
Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations, the SIU team of Kupwara Police identified and subsequently attached his properties — 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas (3.25 acres) of land at three different locations in Diver Lolab.
“This measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of (militancy),” the official said.