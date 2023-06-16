Class 9th student goes missing from Sopore, family seeks help

Sopore: A 15-year-old boy went missing from Sopore area of north Kashmir as Baramulla district while the family has appealed to the general public and police to help them in tracing their beloved.

The youth, identified as Hashim Shabir Gojiri, son of Shabir Ahmed Gojiri of Batapora Sopore in Baramulla district went missing from yesterday afternoon.

Hashim’s family said that soon after Hashim left home, they tried to contact him, but didn’t get any response. “We called our relatives and his friends but could not find him anywhere,” they said.

After failing to trace him, the family has filed a missing report in Police Station Sopore.

“Anybody having any information regarding the missing boy may kindly inform the family on : 9541654245 and 9797233960,” they said.

A police official while confirming that said that the family has filed a missing report and they are trying their best to trace the missing boy—(KNO)

