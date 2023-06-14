Donald Trump can still run for White House in 2024 even if convicted

Washington: Donald Trump can continue his campaign for another term in the White House even as the beleaguered former US president has been indicted for illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving office in 2021.

Trump, 77, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts related to his mishandling of classified documents at the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida.

It marks the first time federal charges have been brought against a former president. This indictment is the second criminal case filed against Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print