‘Biden believes there is no better partner than India in this challenging 21st century’: Senior administration official

Washington,: President Joe Biden believes that there can be no better partner than India which plays an increasingly important role in every element of global politics, a senior official has said, giving an insight into the decision-making process of the administration to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

“The President believes that there is perhaps more upside in the US-India relationship than any other bilateral relationship for the United States on the planet. I also think he fully recognises as we look forward in the 21st century, …if you have to build a partnership for this incredibly challenging period …, there’s no better partner than India,” a senior administration familiar with the planning of the high-profile visit told PTI on Monday.

