PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters, says ‘Rozgar Mela’ becoming new identity of BJP govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at “dynastic” political parties for promoting “nepotism and corruption” in recruitment to government jobs, and said while such parties “looted” youth with their “rate cards” for various posts, his government is working to “safeguard” their bright future. Addressing the newly-recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to over 70,000 people, he said dynastic parties had betrayed the youth by encouraging corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process.

Recruitment process earlier used to take one to one-and-a-half years, but now it gets over in a few months transparently, he said.

“We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth,” he said without naming any party.

