Restoration of 11 Religious, Heritage Places Approved In Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting of District Level Coordination-cum-Implementation Committee (DLCIC) was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Saturday at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex to review the progress of works being executed on development and restoration of Religious Places/Assets in the District.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed threadbare the Action Plan prepared for carrying out the restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of Religious Places/Heritage Sites in Srinagar in the financial year 2023-24.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed overview about the DPRs regarding the all identified Religious Places/Heritage Sites under “Scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir”.

On the occasion, the DC accorded approval for carrying the restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of Religious Places/Heritage Sites of Srinagar District including KhanKhahi Moula of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani(RA), Shiv Temple at Vicharnag, Khankhahi Naqashband Sahib(RA), Bhairav Mandir Chattabal, Zeashta Devi at Zeathyar, Aali Masjid at Eidgah, Shrine of Baba Ghulam-ud-din (RA) at Breine Nishat, Narayan Mutt Temple in Tulsibagh, Shiv Temple Danapora, Basant Bagh, Pond and Masjid at Maqdoom Mandal, and Restoration of Historical Kalai of Naagar Nagar Nowhatta.

With regard to Rs 1.36 crore project approved for Development of Ziyarat of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood RA, Batamaloo, the DC was apprised that due to lack of cooperation from Management committee of the said Shrine the proposed renovation restoration project has been withdrawn.

During the meeting the DC also took a detailed review about the progress of ongoing works being executed on Restoration of Temple at Ganpatyar, Restoration & Conservation of Shrine of Syed Mohammad Hussain Mazandarani, Khankahi Sokhta, Reconstruction of Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan at Brari Nambal, Babadam, Development & Restoration of Ram Mandir at Safakadal.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that on Rs 62.64 lakh project of Restoration of Temple at Ganpatyar work is going on in full swing and over 90 percent of work has been completed so far. He was also informed that Restoration & Conservation works on Shrine of Syed Mohammad Hussain Mazandarani at Khankahi Sokhta is being carried out at a cost of Rs 43.44 lakh and work is under progress.

Similarly, the DC was given appraisal about progress of Rs 1.62 crore project being carried out on Reconstruction of 700-year-old Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan at Brari Nambal, Babadam. He was informed that work is going in full swing on different components of the project including reconstruction of main Temple, Guard Room and fixing of four overhead informatory directional signages.

With regard to the Rs 2.16 crore project for Development & Restoration of Ram Mandir Safakadal, the DC was informed that work has been started by the R&B Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy stressed on all concerned executing agencies to adopt a coordinated approach to ensure time bound completion of all historical and heritage religious places/assets of the District.

The DC said the aim of the projects is to revive and preserve the Religious Places/Heritage Sites that have historical, cultural, religious significance, besides reflect the representation of every community and every section of our cultural society. The DC stressed that conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilizational and cultural legacy.

The DC further asked the Officers of the line Departments to ensure transparency and effective onsite monitoring of the projects, besides follow value-based methodologies and integrated approach to complete the conservation projects efficiently.

The meeting was attended by Chief planning officer, Srinagar, Superintending Engineer R&B (Srinagar/Budgam), Deputy Director Archives Archaeology and Museums, Executive Engineers of R&B and Tourism Departments , besides Officers of other line Departments.

