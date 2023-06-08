Students protest as Srinagar school allegedly refuses entry to them wearing ‘Abaya’

Srinagar’: Several students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School in Rainawari area of Srinagar held a protest against the school authorities on Thursday for allegedly not being allowed to enter the premises wearing ‘Abaya’.

One of the protesting students said , that they were not allowed to enter the school premises wearing ‘Abaya’ following an order from the school principal.

She said that the principal asked the students not to enter the school premises with ‘Abaya’ and now she is changing her statement.

The students alleged that the school authorities have started co-education in the school despite being a girls institution. “We want the authorities to fix dress code for us.”

Meanwhile, principal of the school told KNO that even though the school has its own dress code and some girls also wear ‘Abaya’, but they have never been stopped.

“Yesterday, I informed teachers to ask those students not to wear Abaya in the school premises but they can come in Abaya until they reach school premises in order to maintain decorum.”

She said added that there is no higher authority involved in it but “I believe a proper dress code which every where is being followed shall be followed here as well.”

“We will announce a proper colour and pattern of ‘Abaya’ for all those students who want come to school wearing the same,. We are not allowing colourful Abayas to be followed in the institution” she said—(KNO)

