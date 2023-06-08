Decomposed body found in Pulwama village

Srinagar: A decomposed body of a person was found in a village in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

An official said that some passersby spotted the body in Barsoo village and informed the police about it.

He said that soon after a police team reached to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby health facility for medico-legal formalities.

He added that the body has been kept in a mortuary till its identification is done while further investigation has been taken up—

