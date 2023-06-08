India-Bangladesh border conference in Delhi from June 11

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual border-level talks here later this week during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy between their security agencies, official sources said on Thursday.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is expected to land in Delhi on Saturday for the four-day talks to be held between June 11 and 14 with their Indian counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF).

The BGB side will be led by its director general (DG) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan while the BSF delegation will be headed by DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

