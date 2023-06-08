MHA Posts B Srinivasan As DGP Puducherry; 5 Other IAS, IPS Officers From J&K Shifted

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has ordered transfer of seven police officers including B Srinivasan (IPS) from J&K to Puducherry as DGP of the Union Territory.

Others include Manoj Kumar Lal (IPS) from DGP Puducherry to Delhi, Satish Golcha (IPS) from DGP Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi, Anand Mohan (IPS) Puducherry to DGP Arunachal Pradesh, Neeraj Thakur (IPS) DGP A&NI to Delhi, Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS) from DGP Mizoram to DGP A&NI and Anil Shukla (IPS) from A&NI to DGP Mizoram.

As per a separate order, the MHA has ordered transfer of 59 IAS and IPS officers, including five from J&K. Those transferred from J&K include Amit Sharma (IAS) to Ladakh, Sagar D Dattaray to DNH&DC, Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS) to Delhi, Sudhanshu Verma (IPS) to Delhi, Mohita Sharma (IPS) to Delhi. Also, Saurabh Mani Tripathi (IAS) has been transferred from DNH&DD to J&K.(GNS)

