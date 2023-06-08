Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: Jaishankar

New Delhi: In clear message to Beijing, India on Thursday described as unfounded any expectation that it will normalise its ties with China when the border situation in eastern Ladakh is not normal with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing the “forward deployment” of troops as the main problem.

At a press conference, Jaishankar said India also wants to improve the relations with China, but it can only be possible when there is peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

He said India has made it very clear to China that until there is peace and tranquillity in border areas, the relationship between the two countries cannot progress.

