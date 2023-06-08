DGP For Imposing ‘Greater Deterrence’ To Combat Drug-Trafficking

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here at Police Headquarters and called for imposing ‘greater deterrence’ to combat drug-trafficking. The course of action to uproot the drug menace and narcotic trade from J&K was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Spl DG Crime J&K A.K Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ M.K Sinha, Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG Crime Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Training/Policy) PHQ J.S Johar, AIG (Provision/transport) Gurinderpal Singh, AIG (Tech/Comn) Manoj Kumar Pandith and senior officers of Crime Branch were present on the occasion.

According to a police spokesperson, the DGP during the meeting took a detailed review of the measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the J&K to save youth from the dangerous affects of the drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed upon the Officers to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. The DGP stressed upon officers for devising a plan under which the record of drug consumers is collected at Panchayat /Block levels which he said could be helpful in identifying source of supply. The DGP said the drug menace is a major threat to the socio-economic structure and it has become imperative for all the stakeholders to come together to uproot this menace and work in unison to make Jammu and Kashmir drugs free.

The DGP directed for establishing the ANTF secretariat in Crime Branch J&K to be headed by DIG crime branch for better coordination, feedback and analyzing of successful as well as failed cases. He said that secretariat would also identify the grey areas where gaps need to be plugged in. The DGP empathized for automatic flow of information regarding the drugs and action taken against the drug peddlers and narco-traders. He also emphasized for creating awareness by screening the documentaries regarding misuse/effects of drugs on the health of people. He said that lectures on narcotics and its ill effects must be organized in schools, colleges as also in panchayat levels for which he said that content already available on different platform as also new contents must be discussed with youth.

He said that crack down on drug trafficking and its peddlers has to be further intensified to punish those involved in this heinous crime adding that to improve the conviction rate chain of custody and documentation has to be maintained properly. He stressed for creating SOPs and their adherence for achieving conviction in narco-cases. He also stressed for publishing a compendium of circulars, orders, SOPs etc.

The DGP desired for constituting the district level task forces to deal with the narco-cases and added that progress of cases should be reviewed every month. He directed for conducting the court drills in moot court constituted for the purpose to understand the trials in courts better so that errors are fixed well in time. He also stressed for quality examination and review at prosecution level to ensure conviction of the accused. He stressed for extensively utilizing the NIDHAN portal for information and action plans.

The DGP directed Crime branch JK to prepare guidelines and investigation modules to be followed by IOs investigating Narco-related cases to achieve better results. With regard to the poppy cultivation, he stressed for mapping up of hotspots and providing alternate crops option under relevant Government of India policy to the cultivators. He however, directed for strict action against the repeated offenders and directed for booking them under relevant laws/PSA.

The DGP directed for attachment of property acquired through drug trade and also stressed for attachment/freezing of bank accounts and identifying known and suspected drug traders/smugglers in border areas and subsequently initiating action against them. He also emphasized for identifying the payment methods being done though hidden channels including dark net.

Singh directed the officers to identify the competent and well versed investigators to be tasked for investigation of Narco cases. He stressed for analyzing the judgments to identify the shortcoming of the investigation which he said would be helpful in rectifying the errors in future. He directed crime Headquarters to issue the directions to all stakeholders for maintaining/collection of the records. The DGP directed for establishing the intelligence cell and making optimum use of resources to achieve better result. He also directed for

The DGP also reviewed working of cannines and stressed for using services of Dog Squad for law and order and crime detection in an increased manner. The counter measures for use of mobile phones in jails were also discussed during the meeting.

Special DGP Crime, A.K Choudhary and other officers briefed the DGP JK regarding the measures taken and measure planned for keeping the drug abuse in check and also steps taken for better investigate of the narco cases.

