Militancy funding: SIA, Police attach 124 properties across J&K

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Executive Wing of J&K Police has widened the legal framework against militancy funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings, situated across J&K at 86 locations.

In consonance with the policy of the government for zero tolerance towards anti State activities, these properties, during the course of investigation in militancy related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of militancy or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of militancy and secessionism, an official spokesman said.

“Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and executive wing of police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.”

Nearly, 77 of these properties belong to Jamat-e-Islami, which have been notified under Section 08 of UAPA in Case FIR number 17/2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by SIA.

“Exhibiting strong resolve against (militancy), the action therefore has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the (militant) support system, as per requirements of international charters and conventions against (militancy”.

