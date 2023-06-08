Govt Will Provide Land To Poor Landless People: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed a public function at Garkhal border village Panchayat of Akhnoor, Jammu.

The Lt Governor appreciated the District administration for its efforts in accelerating the socio-economic development of Garkhal Panchayat.

“Border Gram Panchayat of Garkhal is scripting a golden chapter of development with active participation of residents and transforming it into a model village,” said the Lt Governor.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of our villages will soon become the main driving force of nation’s development, he added.

Poor have the first right over country’s resources. Earlier there was no provision to provide land to landless people by the Government. We have removed regressive land laws and the Government will provide land to poor landless and a house also under PMAY. A notification will be issued soon, announced the Lt Governor.

Government of India has allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to UT of Jammu Kashmir. Of these more than 19,000 houses are meant for Jammu District. This allocation will go a long way in achieving the objective of Housing for All, he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the endeavours of District administration and stakeholder departments for effective implementation of schemes and execution of projects, which were pending for the past many years.

“It is our firm resolve to bridge the gap between rural and urban J&K. We are accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening health and education sectors and generating productive employment opportunities for our youth,” he said.

We are taking up projects for execution as per the needs of the people. Our aim is to ensure that no one from the villages, especially the border dwellers, has to move to cities in search of basic facilities, employment and livelihood, added the Lt Governor.

He said the District officials in consultation with PRI members have chalked out a comprehensive development plan of 32 development projects worth Rs 12.19 crore for Garkhal.

A major step was taken today in the direction to provide sufficient water supply to every household in this panchayat. It is also being ensured that the small and marginal farmers of Garkhal and other border villages of the UT benefitted from the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the PRI members and the people to start a mass movement to make the Garkhal Panchayat Swachh and Drug-free.

He motivated the youth for skill development and self-employment, and further encouraged the women folks to create many more Self Help Groups with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission.

Our aim is to empower the farmers, youth, women of border areas, and enable them to contribute in the developmental journey of J&K, said the Lt Governor.

The reformative initiatives taken by the government in the last three years have yielded favourable results and various sectors including tourism, industries, agriculture and allied sectors have witnessed unprecedented growth. We have to work together with the Whole of Government Approach to fulfill the resolve of strong and atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Addressing the demands pertaining to border outpost, Chenab riverfront and promotion of border tourism, the Lt Governor assured that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inaugurated a training programme for Women Self-Help Groups and various other development works.

Self-Help Groups will not only help in rapid rural development but also make the individual household prosperous. This training programme will enhance the capacity and make the women entrepreneurs facilitator of overall development, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for retrofitting of Water Supply Scheme Garkhal and other works under Jal Jeevan Mission.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over sanction letters and distributed wheelchairs and medical aids to the beneficiaries.

He also interacted with the youth and assured all necessary support and assistance to the budding entrepreneurs and the talented sportspersons of the panchayat.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu; Sh Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; PRI members, youth and people in large numbers were present.

