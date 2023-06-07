India proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US that is built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in a tweet while thanking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the invitation to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress during his visit to the country later this month.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress,” Modi said on Twitter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print