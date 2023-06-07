Mainly dry weather with evening shower forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thunderstorm at scattered places towards evening has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Regarding forecast from June 8-12, a meteorological department official said that mainly dry was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are less(10-20%).

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.4°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the summer capital.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print