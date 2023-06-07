Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Lucknow:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be accompanying Kejriwal.

“Tomorrow, I and Bhagwant Mann Sahib will meet Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow to seek support for the rights of the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinance of the Central government,” Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

