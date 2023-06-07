10th, 12th Results: JKBOSE Urges Parents Not To Pay Heed To Rumours

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Department Tuesday clarified that it was still in process of preparing results of annual regular exams of 10th and 12th standard and has not announced any date officially.

Chairman of the Board, Dr Parikshat Singh Manhas said, “Several news that are doing rounds on social media and other platforms regarding the results are just rumors and I suggest students and parents not to pay heed to them.”

Manhas also said that JKBOSE was still in the process of preparing the results.

“I am not in a position to give any kind of data or details as to when we will be declaring the results of annual regular exams of 10th and 12th standard but as of now we have not officially announced the date for the declaration of results for both 10th and 12th standard,” he told a local news agency.

Annual board exams of classes 10th to 12th in hard zones to commence from April-08

Pertinently, the BOSE had identified 444 such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for which annual regular examinations will be held in the month of April instead of March.

Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the Month of April.

It had also said that the annual regular examination of hard zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be held in the month of April.

“Result of annual regular examination of Kashmir Division and Jammu division and Union territory of Ladakh including hard zones shall be declared simultaneously in the month of June,” BOSE has said in a notification

This is for the first time, JKBOSE conducted exams in March-April sessions instead of November-December.

