S A Qureshi Posted Executive Officer Hajj Committee

2 Other JKAS Officers Shifted
Srinagar: Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, JKAS, on Monday posted as Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee, on deputation basis for two years.
According to a government order, Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, District Mineral Officer Kupwara, has been posted on deputation for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. “During his deputation, the officer shall retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent cadre i.e. Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service,” reads the order.
Meanwhile, the government also transferred two other JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Suheel Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.
Ghanshyam Basotra, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”