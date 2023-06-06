MHA To Review Yatra Scrutiny This Week

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, will be holding a high-level review of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra arrangements this week with top brass of police and civil administration.

Reports quoting officials said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is set to project demand for additional around 300 paramilitary companies for 62-day long annual pilgrimage which begins from July 1 till August 31.

Jammu and Kashmir administration will manage deployment of nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces from within the internal deployment which has been made for law and order and anti-militancy operations. Besides, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and JKAP will also be deployed for yatra duty, the report said.

The administration last month approved utilisation of 400 satellite phones for better communication during the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

It also proposed setting up of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) for better management of the annual pilgrimage.

On June 1, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the successful G20 meeting has become a historic event in Jammu and Kashmir and set a benchmark for the smooth conduct of upcoming events like Amarnath Yatra,

Sinha presided over a meeting with senior officials of the police and the civil administration of Kashmir division and commended their efforts for the successful conduct of the G20 event here.

He had directed the deputy commissioners to take stock of achievements, analyse the execution of projects, saturation of welfare schemes and progress under KCC to have a complete overview of the benefits of development at the grassroots level.

