MeT Predicts Warmer days with evening rain spells

Srinagar: Amid prediction for mainly dry weather and warmer days, night temperature in Jammu and Kashmir continued to hover below normal despite an increase on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.3°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.0°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.0°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.2°C against 3.6°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.5°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C (below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 13.3°C (2.1°C below normal), Katra 20.1°C (2.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.7°C (below normal by 2.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 3.0°C and 7.7°C respectively, he said.

From June 5-12, he said, mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of showers and thunderstorms mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out. “There would be a gradual increase in temperature. Warmer days are ahead.”

