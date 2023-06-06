PM’s ‘Development Agenda’: Admin Secretaries Asked To Update ATRs On Google Tracker

Srinagar: The government on Monday asked all concerned Administrative Secretaries to ensure that Action Taken Reports, on actionable points of the identified priority areas and themes in two National conferences of Chief Secretaries regarding implementation of a common development agenda are updated on quarterly basis on the designated Google Tracker.

“The Prime Minister has chaired two National Conferences of Chief Secretaries in 2022 and 2023. While the first conference was a step towards further strengthening partnership between Centre and the State Governments for implementation of a common development agenda and a blueprint for cohesive action to achieve aspirations of the people, the overarching theme of the second Conference was ‘Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile’, focusing on the aspects for stimulating growth and job creation, while anchoring inclusive human development,” reads a circular issued here.

The road map earmarked during the two conferences forms the bedrock of the planning process in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has also been synchronized with key deliverables, identified for various departments, for the current financial year, it said.

“To ensure that the priorities set by the Prime Minister, as articulated in these Conferences, are implemented fully in a time bound manner, an initiative christened as “CSC-PAHAL (Chief Secretaries Conference Priority Area for Highest Attention and Leadership) has been conceived by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.”

A comprehensive Google Tracker, to collate the quarterly progress by departments on each Action Point of the Priority Area(s) identified during the Second Conference of Chief Secretaries, has been designed for effective monitoring and implementation of various projects/initiatives, it underlined.

“In this background, it is impressed upon all concerned Administrative Secretaries to ensure that Action Taken Reports, on actionable points of the identified priority areas/themes in these conferences, are updated on quarterly basis on the designated Google Tracker, which can be accessed at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1kzhhCXRFKI66MDyBya1M3qX1zikjzdp LeK2tTFUJHY/edit?usp=sharing.”

