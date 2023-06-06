J&K Records 25% Sudden Power Cut In Supply: Report

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 25 per cent sudden cut in the power supply from outside, triggering “temporary” power deficit in the J&K.

Quoting officials’ privy to the development, a local news agency reported that the J&K’s power supply has been cut by 25 per cent without “any clear reasons.”

Kashmir region, as per official sources will face the brunt of the power shortage given the soaring temperatures in Jammu, where the power department is resorting to minimum possible cuts.

While divulging the details, the sources said, that presently, there is a deficit of nearly 25 per cent electricity supply. “This has triggered a temporary power crisis in J&K,” they said, adding, “There was no clarity as to what led to the power availability issue but it seems that such a situation would continue for some time.”

The deficit of 25 % electricity, it said has forced the KPDCL as well as the JPDCL to go for the power cuts. The power cuts are less in Jammu compared to Kashmir, the news agency said. “Kashmir can bear given the low temperatures. In Jammu, there is a heat wave, so cuts are less there,” an official source, disclosed.

Pertinently, the consumers from different areas of Kashmir here have complained of power cuts again, stating that the erratic power supply has once again led to their sufferings here.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a local from Chattabal area of Srinagar, said that the KPDCL has once again resorted to the power cuts from last Saturday. “The department had changed the winter power curtailment schedule, but the power cuts have once again led to the hardships to the people,” he said. The KPDCL officials, however, said they were not aware as to how long the crisis would continue. An official said that things would be clear in a week’s time as to what led to the sudden cut in the power supply to J&K

