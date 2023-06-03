After days of rain, mainly clear weather forecast in J&K till June 12

Srinagar: The weather is finally going to be “mainly clear” even though the possibility of late afternoon and evening showers have not been ruled out completely, according to the latest forecast by the meteorological department here on Saturday.

The weather department said that farmers can carry out farm operations till June 12.

“Mainly clear is expected during the next 24 hours. A brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning ‘may’ occur at some places towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” a meteorological department official siad.

From June 4-12, he said, the weather is going to be mainly dry but a brief spell of showers and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. He said there will be “gradual” increase in temperature.

“Farmers are advised to carry out all farm operations from today till 12th and start early morning as rain may occur anytime in the evening,” he said, adding, “People can plan outdoor activities this weekend and next week as risk of rain is less.”

