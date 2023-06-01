Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed for repair work today

Ramban: The authorities have ordered suspension of vehicular traffic on both sides on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in order to carry out repair and maintenance works in Dhalwas area of Ramban district.

According to an order that the traffic on National Highway-44 is closed as of now for restoration works at Dhalwas.

The order reads that the critical stretch at Dhalwas has become narrow, following incessant rains and slides.

“People and passengers are being informed about the status of National Highway-44 through various social media platforms,” it added—(KNO)

