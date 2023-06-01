Intermittent rains unabated, more forecast till weekend in J&K

Srinagar,: Intermittent rains continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman forecast wet weather to continue till weekend.

A meteorological department official here told GNS said that intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning was “very likely” expected at many places during next 24 hours.

On June 2, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning was expected at many places. “There is possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.” On June 3, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated to scattered places towards late afternoon and evening.

From June 4-10, he said, mainly dry was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Overall, he said, there was no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10 and that the farmers can carry out all farm operations from June 4.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 10.9mm of rain, Qazigund 11.4mm, Pahalgam 11.5mm, Kupwara 10.7mm, Kokernag 10.4mm, Gulmarg 14.6mm, Jammu 7.0mm, Banihal 10.8mm, Botote 25.4mm, Katra 10.0mm and Bhaderwah 25.6mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.0°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 10.7°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6°C against 5.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 3.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 18.0°C on the previous night and it was 7.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.1°C (below normal by 1.6°C), Batote 11.0°C (4.0°C below normal), Katra 15.8°C (6.0°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.7°C (below normal by 0.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 4.4°C, he said. (GNS)

