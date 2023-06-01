Pakistan’s electronic media regulatory body bars air time for May 9 offenders

Islamabad: Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog has told the satellite TV channels to boycott “hate mongers, perpetrators and their facilitators” and advised them to refrain from giving airtime to “zealots” of a political party following the May 9 mayhem, a media report said on Thursday, hitting former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a notification released on Wednesday directed all satellite TV channel licensees that they should “remain vigilant and not to promote any hate monger, perpetrators and their facilitators inadvertently.” Violent protests broke out on May 9 across many cities in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Chairman Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad.

Khan’s party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

