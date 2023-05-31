Light To Moderate Rains Predicted In J&K Till June 2

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir till June 2 and advised farmers to suspend all operations during the time.

A meteorological department official told GNS that light to moderate rain, thunder/lightning was expected at many places during the next 24 hours. “Hailstorm can’t be ruled out at isolated places.”

From May 31-June 2, he forecast, widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm with gusty winds at few places.

Mainly dry has been forecast thereafter between June 3-8 but “rain/thunderstorm at isolated places can’t be ruled out.” However he said there was no forecast for any major rainfall.

He urged farmers to suspend all farm operations till June 2nd.

“Rain/snow may lead to temporary disruption of traffic over vulnerable places. All concerned are advised to remain cautious/alert,” he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 7.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 3.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.6°C against 22.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.3°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Batote 11.0°C (4.0°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (4.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.9°C (below normal by 0.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 6.0°C, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print