2 employees held taking bribe

Jammu: The anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a block forest officer (BFO) and a forest guard for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person involved in illegal felling of trees in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.
They were identified as Sat Pal (BFO) and Abneet Kumar (forest guard), they said.
The accused were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the man involved in felling of trees to settle the case against him, the officials said.
