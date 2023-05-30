J&K at cusp in its development trajectory: LG

New Era Of Opportunities With ‘Successful’ G20 Meeting

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir and all the stakeholder departments. He also acknowledged the hardwork of all the workers engaged in the construction of Jambu Zoo.

“This much awaited addition to the tourist destinations of J&K UT, spread over 70 ha area in the phase-1, was taken up under Languishing Project and it shall attract both local residents and tourists visiting Union Territory,” said the Lt Governor.

The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination and has the potential to boost tourism in the region, he added.

At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor spoke on the developmental journey of J&K and highlighted the efforts to develop better facilities for the locals as well as for the visiting tourists and improving the quality of living for all.

“J&K is at a cusp in its development trajectory. We have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive and convert the UT’s potential into reality,” said the Lt Governor.

“With successful conduct of G20 Summit, J&K UT has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with rest of the states and contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of J&K Government to empower every section of the society, especially the youth in achieving the goals of sustainable and inclusive development.

“Our youth are the architects of New Jammu Kashmir and we are seeing steady rise in youth entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication to build a prosperous society and preserve our civilizational-cultural values and our commitment to peace,” he observed.

The Lt Governor said the historic G20 Summit and reformative youth-centric endeavours of the UT Government have opened up endless opportunities for the socio-economic empowerment of the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

Within just one year, more than 82,000 business units have been established, providing 2.85 lakh youth with direct employment opportunities. Under Mission Youth, we have extended handholding to 70,000 young boys and girls to become self-reliant, said the Lt Governor.

He said under the Languishing Project, J&K UT has successfully completed 1500 projects which were pending for the last 10 to 20 years.

Our cities are being transformed into smart cities and our villages are getting more integrated into the mainstream development. The basic infrastructure is being strengthened to realize the potential of every region, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people to cooperate in the government’s endeavours to develop tourism and other infrastructure in the region, he said.

The Lt Governor announced free entry for all in the Jambu Zoo for One month. He also announced that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be dedicated to the people on 8th June.

Sh Bharat Bhushan, Chairperson DDC Jammu and Sh Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for dedicating the Jambu Zoo to the public and giving impetus to the development of the J&K UT.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary called for exploring all the possibilities to make Jambu Zoo one of the finest in India.

Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forest Department and Sh. Suresh Kr. Gupta, PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, gave a detailed briefing on the key highlights of the Jambu Zoo.

Senior officials of Civil Administration and Police, PRIs and ULB members and people in large number were present.

