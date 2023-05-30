8 Persons Dead, 20 Others Injured After Vehicle Fall Into Deep Gorge in Jammu

Srinagar:Atleast eight people were killed while as 20 other persons were injured after the vehicle which was carrying them fell into deep Gorge in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district.

Official sources said that a vehicle bearing registration number UP81 CT0999 while coming from Amritsar to Katra lost its control and skipped into deep Gorge.

In this incident, 8 people were killed, and as many 20 people were injured.

Soon police and other rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured persons to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli reached the spot and is supervising the rescue operation.(GNS)

