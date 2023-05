Pulwama : A man was critically injured after allegedly hit by train in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Reports said that a man identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, a resident of Naina Batpora area of Pulwama,was hit by train near Panzgam railway station. He has been shifted to near by hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a railway offical confirmed and said that a case has been registered in this regard.(GNS)

