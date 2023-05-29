Female drug peddler arrested in Pampore

PAMPORE, May 29:

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a female drug peddler in Pampore area of police district Awantipora.

Acting on specific information, Police party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Police station Pampore Syed Aqeel Shah-JKPS Dy.SP (P) under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir placed a special Naka at Galander area of Pampore and arrested one lady drug peddler identified as Safeeqa Begum wifr of Mohammad Shaban Ganie, resident of Lelhar Kakapora.

01Kg and 800 grms of charas powder was recovered from the possession of the said lady drug peddler, police officials told Kashmir Reader.

A case FIR Number 72/2023 under relevant sections of NDPS stands registered at Police Station Pampore.

Pertinent to mention the arrest and seizure was done with the assistance of Executive Magistrate pampore, CDPO Pampore and Legal metrology Department Pulwama.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

