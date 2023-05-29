No power can stop J&K from touching new heights of development: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu; Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that no power on earth can stop the UT from touching new heights of progress and development. He said that Jammu was changing like Kashmir; the UT was heading towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Jambu Zoo for people and the tourists in Jammu, the LG as per news agencies said that J&K is changing and changing for good. “Round the clock development is taking place across the UT. Jammu is changing like Kashmir. Today, we have the largest zoo of north India which is spread over 3200 kanals of land built at the cost of Rs 62.17 Crores,” he said.

The LG said Jammu’s Tawi will soon have a river front while Bala Ji Temple will be inaugurated on June 8. He said while the UT administration changes the fate of Jammu, the people of the region must shoulder their responsibility and contribute towards progress and development.

Meanwhile, the Jambu Zoo will have a variety of animals, viewpoints, amphitheater, souvenir shop, Parks, nature trails, refreshment points, and BOVs for Zoo visit. As per the wild life department of Jammu, there will be free entry in the first week—

