‘Active HM Associate Arrested Alongwith Chinese Grenade in Kishtwar’

Kishtwar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday said to have arrested an ‘active Hizbul Mujahideen’ militant associate along with a Chinese grenade during a joint operation with army and CRPF in Kishtwar district.

“Kishtwar Police alongwith 17 RR & CRPF 52 Battalion teams arrested one most active associate of (HM) outfit from Cherji Kishtwar”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.

“District Police Kishtwar received inputs about involvement of one Mohd Yousaf Chouhan son of Mohd Abdullah Chouhan, resident of Chhar Cherji District Kishtwar in militancy related activities and accordingly case FIR No. 117/2023U/S 13/18/39 UAPA, 4/5 Exp. Substance Act registered at P/S Kishtwar”, reads the statement.

“Subsequent to it SSP Kishtwar Sh. Khalil Poswal-JKPS deputed teams of Police alongwith Army & CRPF who arrested the accused person and, on his disclosure, recovered one Chinese Grenade from Cherji area. In this regard, a major search operation has been launched in Cherji, Chicha & Padyarna area, so that active militants of the District are nabbed and further leads into the case are developed”, reads the statement.

“It is pertinent to mention that SSP Kishtwar Mr. Poswal-JKPS warned the youths, not to fall prey to the evil designs of militant origanisations which will spoil their carrier. Moreover, the populace requested to inform the Police about movement/activities of militants, so that immediate counter action is taken against them accordingly”, the statement reads further.

